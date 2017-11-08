Varadkar says Brexit talks ‘likely’ to move to next phase in December

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it is “likely” that European Union leaders will give the go-ahead for Brexit talks to proceed to the next phase, focussing on trade, at their next meeting in December.

Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar indicated this is his own belief rather than a forecasting of what the European Council will decide at its next meeting.

It is the first time, however, that the Taoiseach has indicated that the Brexit talks will proceed to the phase focussed on trade, as well as a transition period after Britain leaves the European Union in March 2019.

Mr Varadkar also said it is “not going to be possible” to definitively settle the question of the border with Northern Ireland until the shape of the future EU-UK relationship emerges.

The talks cannot progress unless the European Council decides that sufficient progress has been made on the three key areas of citizens’ rights, the financial divorce bill and Irish-specific issues.

“I am more optimistic than I was in the weeks before the October summit, “ he said. “That may change.”

More to follow