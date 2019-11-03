Varadkar’s comments on illegal immigration ‘dangerous’, says rights group

Comments made by the Taoiseach about illegal immigration have been described as “very dangerous” by a migrant rights group.

In a report in The Sunday Independent, Mr Varadkar was quoted as saying migrants from Albania and Georgia with fake documents were behind a rise in the numbers seeking asylum in the country.

Nick Henderson, the chief executive of the Irish Refugee Council (IRC) said “to pick out particular nationalities is dangerous and to suggest that a country is de facto safe for all is very dangerous”.

Mr Henderson said that by naming the two countries, Mr Varadkar’s comments “suggest that everyone from those countries is not a refugee or doesn’t have claim for refugee status”.

He said refugee status was determined by an individual’s circumstances, not their nationality, and that minorities and those from the LGBT community in Albania and Georgia had faced threats. Furthermore, those under threat in those jurisdictions cannot always rely on police protection, he said.

“I don’t think there’s any intention (by the Taoiseach) to direct malice or harm towards people of those nationalities, but it’s very clumsy at best,” he said.

The EU did away with visa requirements for people entering the EU from Albania and Georgia two years ago. As a result there has been an increase in asylum applications not only in Ireland but in other EU countires, figures show.

In the newspaper interview, The Taoiseach said migrants from the two countries were a “big driver” behind a 60 per cent increase in the number of applications for asylum in Ireland in the first nine months of the year.

He said Ireland was not being “swamped or flooded” by migrants. “There are, however, a lot of people from Georgia and Albania coming in with fake documents and that is a big driver of the increase.”

The Taoiseach said new controls on immigration, including tightened procedures at airports and customs were resulting in more checks as people disembarked aircraft rather than in airports themselves.

His comments come amid ongoing focus on the provision of emergency direct provision places in hotels around the country, as the dedicated centres struggle to deal with increased numbers.

A proposal to house 13 women at a hotel in Achill Island, Co. Mayo has stirred up opposition in the local community, which says it is concerned about the proposal. A “vigil” and ongoing protest has been held at the site.

In Oughterard, Co Galway, plans to convert a local hotel into an emergency direct provision centre were met with widespread protest, leading to the abandonment of the plan.

On Saturday evening, the Catholic Archbishop of Tuam, Michael Neary, urged the Government to undertake “full and transparent consultation with local people” in Achill.

“Such preparations should go some way to allay fears and misunderstandings while, at the same time, enabling this important human-centred initiative to work sustainably for the whole community.”

Dr Neary said it was well known that Achill people “are a welcoming people, and in the past, Achill has accepted people from communities around the world.

“As Christians we are morally obliged to welcome the stranger and, in the context of our improved circumstances, we have a responsibility to share with those who are less fortunate than ourselves. We should also be particularly alert to those who are experiencing serious upheaval and a crisis of hope in their lives,” he said.