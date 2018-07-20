Varadkar, Martin meet to discuss Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil deal

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin met on Thursday night to discuss the ongoing operation of the confidence and supply deal.

The pair met in Killarney, Co Kerry, and, according to identical statements issued by both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, “Brexit, the forthcoming budget, the upcoming referenda and the confidence and supply arrangement” were discussed.

“They shared with one another their perspectives on all of these matters,” the statements said.

Mr Varadkar “gave his views about the need to review and renew the confidence and supply arrangement” while “Micheál Martin reiterated his view that as per the confidence and supply arrangement, a review is provided for at the end of 2018.”

Earlier this week, Mr Varadkar told a special Cabinet meeting in Derrynane, Co Kerry, he would seek a two-year extension to the deal from Mr Martin.

They will meet again in early September, and “both parties will also engage in the meantime on the forthcoming budget”, the statement added.