Varadkar disappointed by Fine Gael local election performance

As some in his party gamely attempted to talk up Fine Gael’s performance in the local elections, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar bluntly acknowledged reality.

“It seems our vote is up slightly: maybe one, one-and-a-half per cent and we will gain 10-15 seats, which is less than we had expected or hoped for, quite frankly,” he told RTÉ radio.

Those expectations had been revised steadily downwards in recent weeks – from initially wanting to displace Fianna Fáil as the largest party of local government, to wanting to win an extra 40 council seats – but the final haul was even lower than the eve of election predictions.

The European elections were a more successful outing, with Fine Gael in line for at least three and probably four, with an outside shot at five, MEPs. The self-proclaimed party of Europe will take some satisfaction from that but the election postmortem is likely to focus on local contests, which are traditionally a more reliable indicator of future general election performance.

Varadkar said the Dublin council figures were especially disappointing, particularly when Fine Gael has consistently polled between 25 per cent and 35 per cent in the capital over recent months.

The Greens picked up middle-class votes while Fianna Fáil rebuilt in some of its old working-class heartlands as Sinn Féin imploded.

Dublin

The rise of the Greens, if even partially reflected in a general election, will have an effect on Fine Gael’s capacity to pick up Dáil seats around Dublin. Allied to that, Fianna Fáil’s improvement in the capital puts Varadkar and Martin on pretty even terms ahead of the general election.

Fianna Fáil made progress on Dublin City Council, and increased its vote share in areas like Ballymun-Finglas, where one of the key battles of the next general election – between Fine Gael’s Noel Rock and Fianna Fáil’s Paul McAuliffe – will play out.

Senior Fine Gael figures say they will take stock over the coming days, from a party and government point of view. Sources cautioned, however, against overstating the strength of the Green wave, pointing out that around 93 per cent of voters did not vote for Eamon Ryan’s party.

Rock himself said Fine Gael needs to “draw the right conclusions”.

“In northside Dublin, concerns of working-class voters need to be listened to and acted on,” he said. “The wave was two shades of green here: the Greens, yes, but Fianna Fáil too.”

At a government level, Richard Bruton’s All of Government Plan to Tackle Climate Disruption will be published in the next two weeks.

It is understood the plan has seen a number of changes from earlier drafts – it is said to have become “a bit more ambitious” – and will be still be subject to last minute finessing. At times in government, such a process can lead to a dilution of aims and goals already agreed.

Sources pointed out, however, the performance of the Greens will make any efforts to do so by nervous ministers much more difficult.