Varadkar defends holding RIC commemoration amid boycotts of event

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is “disappointed” at the decision of some figures to boycott the official commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) in Dublin later this month.

A number of mayors have said they will not attend the event, but Mr Varadkar said such mayors could allow someone else from their councils to attend in their stead.

Fianna Fáil’s John Sheehan, the Lord Mayor of Cork, and Cathal Crowe, the party’s mayor in Clare, have both said they will not attend the event. Paul McAuliffe, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, will be busy hosting a civic reception for the president of Greece on January 17th, the same day as the RIC and Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) commemoration in Dublin Castle.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will address the commemoration event, which is part of the State programme to mark a decade of centenaries.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Varadkar said the Government stands over the decision to commemorate the RIC and DMP.

“I think it’s a shame that people are boycotting the event but the Government stands over the decision to hold the event,” he said.

“I’m disappointed to hear that some people are going to boycott the event. I think that is regrettable. I remember, you know, 10, 15 years ago it was very controversial to commemorate the deaths of [Irish] soldiers in [the first World War], because some people felt that they shouldn’t be remembered because they fought for [the] United Kingdom, because they fought for the British.

“That has changed. We now all accept, or almost everyone accepts, that it is right and proper to remember Irish people, soldiers who died in the first World War. And I think the same thing really applies to police officers, police officers who were killed, Catholic and Protestant alike, who were members of the RIC and the DMP; many of those [officers’] families are still alive and remember them,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I suppose if somebody is taking a decision not to attend, I would ask them, if they’re not going to attend to at least allow somebody from their council to do that. It’s often the case . . . [with] a public event that if the mayor or cathaoirleach cannot attend the leas-cathaoirleach does.

“So if they want to take a personal decision not to attend, that’s their decision, but there may be other people in their city or in their county who feel differently. I would like to [have] the deaths of these men . . . recognised.”

Lord Mayor of Cork John Sheehan has said he will not attend the official commemoration of the RIC in Dublin later this month. File photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

In a statement, Mr Flanagan said that the event was part of a drive towards “mutual respect and mutual understanding of the different traditions on the island” undertaken as part of the decade of centenaries, and was not a celebration.

“There is no question but that there are very real sensitivities involved here. I acknowledge that. But there are sensitivities on both sides. The RIC has found itself on the wrong side of history. The intolerance that was often characteristic of Ireland in the past sometimes forced people to deny their own family histories and airbrush parents, grandparents and siblings out of the picture for doing no more than serving as an army officer or police officer to support their families,” he said.

“It is disappointing to see some public representatives abandon the principles of mutual understanding and reconciliation in an effort to gain headlines. This attitude, combined with a distortion of the nature of the commemoration, is ill becoming of any public representative and represents a step backwards to a more narrow-minded past characterised by a hierarchy of Irishness.”

‘Not appropriate’

Mr Sheehan had told the Opinion Line on Cork’s 96FM that he didn’t feel it was appropriate for him to attend the ceremony.

Former mayor of Cork Tomás MacCurtain was assassinated by RIC officers in March 1920.

“A commemoration kind of implies a celebration of achievements and I don’t think that is appropriate given our history. For that reason [I] won’t be attending.

“When you are having a national commemoration like this you are kind of commemorating the institution. That was a troubled period of history in Ireland and I acknowledge that some Irish people were looking for a wage and a way of living and may have joined the RIC in that context then.

“There [are] many good people who might have joined for many, many different reasons.

“But you are commemorating an institution that does not have a good history in Ireland and took the side of the Black and Tans during the War of Independence. Particularly given Cork’s history with the Black and Tans. The RIC were part of that,” he said.

“I don’t think it is appropriate that when we are commemorating all the struggles other people did in Cork and Tomás MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney, and there we are kind of celebrating the other side.”

Last week Mr Crowe said he was boycotting the event, which he described as “historical revisionism gone too far”.

Mr Crowe believes it is “wrong to celebrate and eulogise” the RIC, “an organisation that was the strong arm of the British state in Ireland”.

In a statement, Mr Crowe said: “In the main, I think all of the Government’s State commemorations have been apt and tasteful but I see the commemoration of the RIC as a step too far.

“A further issue I have with the State commemoration is that An Garda Síochána will be central to the entire event.

“The guards have my full and upmost respect but I don’t believe that historically or ethically they should seek to claim any form of descent from the RIC.”