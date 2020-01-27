Varadkar blames British ignorance of Ireland for Brexit impasse

British ignorance about Ireland was “very badly exposed” during the Brexit negotiations, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar told the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg that Irish people understand a lot about Britain, but the opposite is not the case.

He criticised the political classes in Britain for their ignorance of Ireland though Britain has a “very colonial history”.

He suggested that the British had underestimated the extent to which France and Germany would stand by Ireland in the Brexit negotiations.

“There were people in Britain who thought France, Germany and Britain would get together at a big summit and tell the smaller countries what’s what. That is not how the 21st century works. It is certainly not how the European Union works.”

Mr Varadkar also revealed details of the secret summit he had in October outside Liverpool with British prime minister Boris Johnson. It broke the deadlock in relation to Brexit.

Rapport

There the pair agreed a deal which would mean no hard border in Ireland and instead the border would be down the Irish Sea.

Mr Varadkar described the rapport between the two men.

“I think it is a simple story really. It was two guys in a room in Wirral talking on our own for more than an hour,” he said.

“We got down to business and we talked turkey. Sometimes when you do these things without officials present, it is easier. It was one of those strange conversations where the prime minister said, ‘my staff will kill me for saying this, but if I said this, what would you say back? If I move on this, would you move on that?’

“We found out very quickly that we had shared objectives and that we could work together. That was a crucial moment in Wirral. Eventhough it was not all sorted that day, I knew leaving Liverpool Airport that things were looking promising again.”

The Taoiseach stated that that the EU will have the stronger hand in the forthcoming trade negotiations and that a trade deal cannot be agreed in a piecemeal fashion.

“We have a population and a market of 450 million people, the UK it’s about 60, so if these were two teams up against each other playing football, who do you think has the stronger team?” he asked.

“The final deal and the new relationship will have to be comprehensive. That is always the way with these types of relationships. When I hear people talking about piecemeal, it sound a bit like have cake and eat it. You can have a trade deal for the areas where you have an advantage and none where you haven’t. That’s not fair and it’s not something that will fly in Europe. ”

He suggested that Mr Johnson’s view that a trade deal can be done by the end of December is too optimistic and that there may be an extension beyond that to get a deal done.

Britain is due to the leave the European Union at 11pm on Friday night.