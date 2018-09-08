Varadkar and May ‘have no substantive working relationship’, Martin says

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has sharply criticised the Government’s handling of relations with London and Belfast in the aftermath of Brexit, suggesting that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British prime minister Theresa May “have no substantive working relationship”.

He told a meeting of the British-Irish Association (BIA) in Oxford that although connections at an official level remained good, the political relationship between Dublin and London was at best poor.

“At the inter-governmental level relations are worse than at any time in at least the last 30 years. The Taoiseach and prime minister appear to have no substantive working relationship and go long periods without talking to each other. It is inconceivable that Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair, or Brian Cowen and Gordon Brown would have gone seven weeks without talking at any time - let alone during a crisis,” he said.

Mr Martin also accused the Taoiseach of failing to cultivate a dialogue with unionists as the Brexit vote has become an escalating point of division. He said the DUP and the Government were exchanging barbs through the media instead of seeking to improve North/South relations.

“When the Taoiseach said last December ‘it’s not my job to deliver the unionists’ he made startling statement which none of his predecessors in the past three decades would have made. Bertie Ahern would never have said ‘it’s not my job to deliver the unionists’. Instead, he and his ministers, and those who followed him, saw developing constructive relations with the unionists as a priority,” he said.

Established in 1972, the BIA’s annual conference brings together politicians, officials, academics, business people, faith leaders, writers and activists from Britain and both parts of Ireland. Its focus has traditionally been on Northern Ireland and the relationship between Britain and Ireland and discussions in recent years have been dominated by the impact of Brexit.

The Fianna Fáil leader was taking part in a debate on the future of nationalism with Sinn Féin chairman Declan Kearney, who said that Brexit made a change in the political relations between Britain and Ireland unavoidable.

“The debate on Irish unity and the timing of a unity referendum have now moved centre stage. Negative mismanagement of the Irish peace process and the Good Friday Agreement by successive British governments, and the particular pro unionist bias of the Conservative government since 2010, must be replaced with a recognition that the transition towards Irish unity should begin,” he said.

Describing Irish unity as both reasonable and achievable, Mr Kearney said political unionism must open itself up to a new reality but nationalists had to recognise unionist fears.

“Unionist citizens need to be convinced that the failures and injustices of the past will never be repeated and that the new transformational challenges to be faced will be managed with generosity and magnanimity. The opportunity is emerging to create a unity of belonging for those who define themselves as British as well as Irish and who share the unionist political identity and Orange cultural traditions,” he said.