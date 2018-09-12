Van used by masked men to secure Dublin property not taxed since 2014

A group of masked men who secured a vacant Dublin property on Tuesday night used a British-registered white van that has not been taxed for four years.

The van was used by the men who entered the property at 34 North Frederick Street shortly before 7pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí from the public order unit, who also wore masks, attended the scene to separate the men who entered the property from a large number of activists from the Take Back The City anti-homelessness group.

Masked men used this van on Tuesday night. Photograph: Jack Power

Gardaí were deployed to keep protesters and the masked men apart. Photograph: Jack Power

Members of the group had been occupying the building but the owner, Patricia Ní Greil, secured a High Court injunction on August 28th requiring them to leave the building, which the occupants defied.

The masked men who would not identify who they were acting on behalf of when asked, left the scene in the white Mercedes van that did not have a front registration plate.

A British registration plate on the back of the vehicle indicated the van has not been taxed since August 2014, according to an online UK Government vehicle enquiry search of the registration number.

The vehicle, a Mercedes Sprinter, appears to have previously belonged to the Greater Manchester Police force in the UK.