Van driven 1km on Dublin walkway before fatally injuring jogger

Gardaí investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a van have sealed off a scene on a shared cycleway and walkway in north Dublin.

The van was driven onto a shared walkway and cycleway in Raheny on Wednesday evening and driven down it for approximately 1km before fatally hitting a woman, who was out jogging at the time. The vehicle came to a stop a short distance from the crash scene.

Vehicular traffic is not permitted on the shared cycleway and walkway, which runs parallel to James Larkin Road, Raheny, Dublin 5.

One central part of the inquiry will be determine how and why the van driver entered the space shared by pedestrians and cyclists and which is segregated from the road.

The man driving of the van has an underlying health condition and one line of investigation is that he suffered a serious health episode while behind the wheel.

The area where the crash took place is along the coastline in Raheny and the segregated shared cycling and walking path is very popular with cyclists and joggers.

The woman who was killed was in her 30s and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was on Wednesday night taken to the mortuary at Connolly Hospital where a postmortem examination was due to take place.

Nobody else, including the male driver of the van, was injured in the incident. He has already been spoken to by investigating gardaí and was expected to be interviewed again.

His white Renault van was taken from the scene and was due to undergo road worthiness testing and forensic analysis which was expected to inform the Garda’s investigation into precisely how the fatal crash occurred.

A large number of gardaí and emergency services remained at the scene for a prolonged period last night.

The cycle pathway remains closed and the scene at the site of the collision has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users with camera footage, who were travelling on this road between 6.45pm and 7.30pm to contact Raheny Garda station on 01 6664300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.