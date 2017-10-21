UUP leader calls for ‘voluntary coalition of the willing’

A “voluntary coalition” of the willing should be established if the powersharing Northern Executive cannot be restored, the Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann has urged.

Mr Swann at the UUP annual conference on Saturday called on Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire to begin the process that would allow for a voluntary coalition if the DUP and Sinn Féin fail in their current negotiations to restore Stormont.

Referring to Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams Mr Swann said: “I am sick of progress in Northern Ireland being held up because one party is being swung by the tail by a TD who has no mandate in Northern Ireland.”

“It is time for the institutions to move on, it is time for politics to move on, it is time for that change that allows Northern Ireland politicians to form an Executive of the willing. A voluntary coalition,” he told the conference in the Armagh City Hotel.

‘Get out of the way’

“I call on the Secretary of State to start that process, and for those who either can’t do it or aren’t willing to do it - get out of the way!” he added.

Mr Swann said Ulster Unionists were moderate people but “now is the time for us to be radical moderates”.

“Look at what the extremes have done for our country,” he continued. “Crisis and stalemate and talks process after talks process. I am not content just to leave them to it. It’s time to leave behind parties that cannot govern, parties that are incompetent at governing, parties that cannot agree a way forward.

“It’s time to leave behind parties that are bankrupting Northern Ireland, parties that want it all their own way, parties that don’t keep their promises. It’s time to leave behind parties that put themselves first, parties that are corrupt.”

Mr Swann made clear he was opposed to a free standing Irish language act which Sinn Féin is demanding as part of its requirements to see the return of the Executive and Assembly.

He said the UUP had no issue with facilitating those who cherish the Irish language but “the Irish language and an Irish language act are two separate issues”.

“It is not scaremongering to express concerns that legislation would lead to further division in society. We would no longer be reliant on flags or painted kerbstones - we would know whose territory we were in by the road signs,” he added.

On Brexit Mr Swann said Northern Ireland may have more to lose than any other part of the United Kingdom.

‘Unacceptable’

But he warned that any exit “deal that puts a de facto border up the middle of the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and pulls us out of the UK single market would be totally unacceptable”.

“The days of ‘leavers’ and ‘remainers’ are over - if we are serious about securing the best deal for all the people of Northern Ireland then all our energies should be focused on making sure our voice is heard in the negotiations - not on trying to re-run the referendum,” he added.

“And I appeal to our nationalist friends and neighbours, don`t get sucked into fighting the battles of the past over Brexit. If this is turned into questioning Northern Ireland`s constitutional position, we will be winding the clock back by decades.

“The constitutional position was settled in 1998. We should be looking to the future together, building a better society together, not getting drawn into using Brexit as a proxy vehicle for a United Ireland. It won`t work, but it will further divide what we have already got.”

Mr Swann said paramilitaries whether republican or loyalist had “no place or role to play in a democratic society, and almost twenty years after the Belfast Agreement, it is long since time that you left the stage”.

“What this party will not do in any circumstances, will be to give political cover, or show any ambiguity which allows any individual or group to be community workers by day and extortionists or political bullies by night, loyalist or republican.

“Let me be clear - whatever about others - we will not trade our principles for possible cheap electoral gain by buying votes, whilst turning a blind eye or ignoring unacceptable practices which continue to cause sheer misery in their communities.

Mr Swann took over as UUP leader from Mike Nesbitt in April this year. This was after the March Assembly election which saw the UUP lose six seats. In the Westminster poll of June this year it lost its two House of Commons seats.

He said that the UUP had to “win back the hearts and minds of unionism” and that could not happen overnight. “It will mean days, weeks, months, years of consistent hard work, organising and patience,” he told the conference.