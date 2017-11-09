Use of wild animals in circuses to be banned from January 1st

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has announced a ban on the use of wild animals in circuses from January 1st.

Mr Creed said he signed regulations on Thursday to give effect to the ban from the start of next year.

He said “The use of wild animals for entertainment purposes in circuses can no longer be permitted. This is the general view of the public at large and a position I am happy to endorse. This is a progressive move, reflective of our commitment to animal welfare.

“I am of course allowing a modest lead in period to allow for alternative arrangements to be made for the animals in question.”

He said he appreciated circus owners and operators had concern and cared for their animals. “However, the ability of a travelling circus to provide fully for all the needs of animals such as camels or tigers is no longer a tenable proposition.”

The Minister said he welcomed the fact that over recent years local authorities had been reflecting societal concern on this issue by not authorising public lands for the use of circuses where wild animals would be involved.

The Circuses (Prohibition on Use of Wild Animals) Regulations 2017 are made under the Animal Health & Welfare Act 2013.

This Act enshrines the principles of the “five freedoms” for animals: freedom from hunger and thirst; freedom from discomfort; freedom from pain, injury and disease; freedom to exhibit natural behaviour; and freedom from fear and distress.

Mr Creed said: “While the retirement of the small numbers of wild animals in Irish circuses might seem like a loss I am confident that this move will do more to secure the future of the circus community. Coming in line with modern welfare standards will mean that greater numbers of the public will be more comfortable with going to the circus.”