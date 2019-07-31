US Congressman warns of consequences if Boris Johnson endangers Belfast Agreement

The head of the US congressional committee responsible for trade policy has warned Britain that a trade deal with the United States will not happen if the Belfast Agreement is jeopardised.

Representative Richard Neal of the Ways and Means Committee said Congress, and not the US president, writes trade agreements.

Speaking to The Irish Times ahead of the visit of Boris Johnson to Belfast on Wednesday, Mr Neal said of the new British prime minister: “He needs to be reminded that this is not about a return to empire. You’d be hard pressed to find anybody else who has been saying the things he has been saying as related to the backstop provision.”

Mr Johnson, who spoke to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar by phone yesterday, has insisted the “undemocratic” backstop, the insurance policy to avoid a hard border, must be abolished or Britain will leave the EU without a deal at the end of October. The EU has insisted the withdrawal agreement, including the backstop, will not be changed.

Mr Neal said there should be “no compromise” on the backstop.

“If Boris Johnson calls the backstop undemocratic then he misses the point that people in the North and in the Republic both voted for the Good Friday Agreement. It was a democratic exercise in a representative democracy.” Mr Neal’s comments come after a similar warning from Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives last week.

In advance of meeting the five Northern parties on Wednesday morning Mr Johnson arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night, when he held a private meeting with DUP leader Arlene Foster and senior colleagues Nigel Dodds and Jeffrey Donaldson.

‘United in its view’

Yesterday’s 15-minute phone call between Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson was described by both Dublin and London as “warm”.

Mr Varadkar told Mr Johnson that the backstop is needed because of decisions taken by the UK as it leaves the EU.

“Noting that the Brexit negotiations take place between the UK and the EU, the Taoiseach explained that the EU was united in its view that the withdrawal agreement could not be reopened,” a Government statement said, in an indication of Ireland’s desire to remain part of the EU27 and not be drawn into bilateral talks with the UK.

“Alternative arrangements could replace the backstop in the future, as envisaged in the withdrawal agreement and the political declaration on the future relationship, but thus far satisfactory options have yet to be identified and demonstrated.”

Downing Street said Mr Johnson told Mr Varadkar the “UK will be leaving the EU on October 31st, no matter what”.

“He said that in all scenarios, the government will be steadfast in its commitment to the Belfast Agreement and will never put physical checks or physical infrastructure on the Border.”

Both Dublin and London spoke of the need to see the Northern Irish Assembly and Executive restored as quickly as possible.

Mr Varadkar invited Mr Johnson to Dublin. Sources said Mr Johnson did not immediately take up the offer but only said he looked forward to engaging further in future.