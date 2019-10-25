Update on Dublin boil water notice expected on Friday afternoon

An update on whether normal water services can be returned to some 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area is expected on Friday afternoon with a crisis management meeting due to take place in the morning.

“We would hope that we would have some positive news but we can’t pre-empt that decision,” Irish Water’s head of customer operations Yvonne Harris told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The meeting will take place between officials at Irish Water, Fingal County Council, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

While there has been disruption for a number of days, businesses will be keen to see a return to normal services for the busy bank holiday weekend.

A “boil water” warning notice was put in place earlier this week after a mechanical issue at the Leixlip treatment plant first caused concerns about the quality of supply on Tuesday morning.

Some initial water sample tests have been found to be “satisfactory”, according to Irish Water, although the boil water status was kept in place as a precaution.

A boil water notice is in place for some 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area.

Plant audit

The EPA conducted an audit of the plant on Thursday which will be assessed on Friday, while follow up test results are also expected.

The ongoing situation means that those in the affected areas can only use boiled or bottled water to drink and in food preparation.

Drinking the water carries a risk of gastrointestinal infection, with symptoms including diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

“Everyone has different tolerances,” said Ms Harris. “We would be particularly concerned about vulnerable people, older people and if babies ingested bathwater.” Anyone who feels they may have become ill from drinking the water is advised to see their doctor.

As well as domestic customers, the situation has considerable consequences for businesses, particularly in the catering and hospitality sectors.

Advice issued this week included that boiled water should be kept in clean containers, should not be kept indefinitely, and that ice is also only made from boiled or bottled water.