Up to 500 ambulance workers to strike on Tuesday for 24 hours

Up to 500 ambulance service staff are to stage a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in a dispute over trade union representation rights and the deduction of union subscriptions at source.

Members of the National Ambulance Service Representative Association (Nasra) will only deal with calls in relation to life-threatening and potentially life-threatening cases during the planned stoppage.

They will also deal with any “humanitarian events” that may arise. Nasra is a branch of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA).

A spokesman for the PNA said pickets would be placed at ambulance depots across the country from 7.00 am on Tuesday.

He said the union was expecting strong support support for the industrial action in Dublin, Cork, Galway, the north west and the south east.

The PNA said it again urged the HSE to enter into talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The PNA said the HSE had not set out its contingency arrangements for the strike on Tuesday. The HSE has not yet made any comment on Monday regarding the planned Nasra strike.

It had previously maintained that it did not recognize the PNA as the representative body for staff in the National Ambulance Service.

Ambulance staff represented by the trade union Siptu are not involved in the dispute.