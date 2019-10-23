Up to 320 people set to lose jobs at Cork Novartis plant

Up to 320 people are set to lose their jobs at the Cork plant of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis.

The company invited workers at its Ringaskiddy campus to a meeting on Wednesday morning amid an international restructuring programme.

Some 550 people work at the Ringaskiddy campus - up to 180 in a Global Business Centre involved in procurement and other business activities with the remainder working in an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient plant.

It is understood that workers from both operations in Cork have been invited to the meeting which is scheduled to take place at 8.15am when staff will be addressed by local site leaders on the company’s plans.

Novartis employs over 1,200 people in Ireland but it is understood that the proposed restructuring applies only to the Ringaskiddy site where it manufactures drugs for the treatment of hypertension and cardiac problems.

The Ringaskiddy plant is part of Novartis Technical Operations which has some 60 sites worldwide and it is understood the company is currently carrying out a review with a focus on centralisation to optimise capacity and lower costs.

Novartis, which is headquartered in Basel in Switzerland, is one of the world’s top five pharmaceutical companies and has had manufacturing operations at Ringaskiddy in the Lower Cork Harbour area for over 25 years.

According to the company, Novartis has six healthcare priorities where it is developing new medicines - Respiratory, Neuroscience, Cardiology, Dermatology & Rheumatology, Eyecare and Oncology.

The company states that it has been recognised as having one of the best pipelines for new drugs while in Irish terms, it ranks as No 3 in terms of the number of clinical trials on new products.