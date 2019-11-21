Up to 16 people found in truck on ferry bound for Rosslare

Up to 16 people have been discovered in a truck on a ferry bound for Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford.

Stena Line, which owns the ferry carrying the truck where the people were found, confirmed the discovery in a statement this morning.

The people, who have told staff on the ferry they are from a country in the Middle East, were discovered after banging was heard during a routine inspection on the car deck of the Stena Horizon.

It is thought the truck is owned by a local freight firm based in Co Wexford.

The container they were found in was sealed and locked, but it is understood that it was opened within five minutes of the banging being heard.

“All the individuals are reported to be in good health and have been moved to a private passenger lounge on the ship where their wellbeing is the focus of our employees. Stena Line has alerted security and immigration officials inRosslare so the necessary arrangements can be made for the group on the vessel’s arrival in Rosslare,” Stena said in a statement.

The ferry was travelling on its usual route from Cherbourg, where it departed from yesterday evening.

It is currently in the Irish Sea and is expected to dock in Rosslare at 3.30pm .