Up to 15 children injured after school bus hits bridge

Up to 15 schoolchildren have been treated for minor injuries, 10 of whom were taken to hospital, after the bus in which they were travelling collided with a bridge, near Blakestown in north county Dublin this morning.

The crash happened shortly before 11 am, on the Blakestown Road in Mulhuddart, not far from Blakestown Community School where the children attended.

The crash took place as the bus travelled along the road which goes under a road bridge close to the Blanchardstown junction of the N3.

Some of the pupils were treated for facial injuries sustained in the crash while others complained of back and neck pain.

3 fire engines & 3 ambulances + @ambulancenas are currently attending a school bus vs bridge collision - Blakestown into #Mulhuddart. Firefighter/paramedics from Blanchardstown & Phibsborough stations on scene #Dublin #fire @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/5D1inqnLdq — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 29, 2019

Dublin Fire Brigade spokesman David Kavanagh said it dispatched three fire engines and three ambulances to the scene, while further ambulances were dispatched by the National Ambulance Service.

He told RTÉ’s News at One two children had been taken to Temple Street children’s hospital with suspected spinal injuries.

The fire brigade treated children with neck and back pain as potential spinal injury cases, and some of the children were taken to the school from where parents and family members were contacted.

A single decker coach was involved in the crash which occurred at a location where a number of vehicles have previously come into contact with the bridge, said Mr Kavanagh.

He said the majority of the passengers on the bus were children, he said, but there were a number of teachers on board.

A spokeswoman for the school said she could not make any comment other than to say that “everyone is fine”.

She said a more detailed statement may be made later on Tuesday.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Paul Donnelly tweeted his concern for the pupils and said the bridge “has been struck dozens of times by trucks” and said this need to be addressed.