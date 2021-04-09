Up to 100 people discovered by gardaí at house party last weekend

An Garda Síochána continues to find large groups of people gathering in social settings and discovered a house party attended by around 100 people last weekend.

In some instances, particularly in relation to house parties, “gardaí are finding groups as big as 30 to 40 people. In one case last weekend, up to around 100 people were found at a house party”, the Garda said in a statement on Friday.

Gardaí are urging members of the public to stick to the public health guidelines and not gather in breach of Covid-19 regulations for exercise and parties. They have issued 283 fines of €150 each to house party goers over the past eight days.

To date 675 fines of €500 have been handed down to people who have organised house parties, while another 2,666 fines have been issued to attendees, according to Garda figures.

Deputy Commissioner for policing and security, Anne Marie McMahon said: “Unfortunately, despite the constant public health advice, we are still seeing people attending house parties and other large social gatherings. Going to such gatherings puts yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with after at risk of getting Covid-19.”

More than 1,700 fines for Covid-19 breaches were issued over the past eight days.

Of the 19,865 Covid-19 fines issued to date, 70 per cent (13,972) were handed out to people travelling for non-essential reasons. These 13,972 people were issued fines of €100, while a further 1,046 people have been fined €500 each for making non-essential journeys to ports or airports. Another 377 fines have been issued for non-essential travel by people not ordinarily resident in the State.

The gardaí have also issued 337 fines of €80 each to people for not wearing a face covering.

A Garda spokeswoman said members of the force will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

The reminder comes ahead of the final weekend when the 5km travel restrictions apply. From Monday people will be allowed to move throughout their county or within 20km of their home.

For now, An Garda Síochána is warning the public that the current 5km limit applies to travelling for exercise.

“The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home,” Ms McMahon went on. “If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands.”

Ms McMahon added that the “vast majority” of people continue to follow public health advice and regulations. “We thank them for their sacrifice. We know it is not easy, but it is making a difference. It is appreciated by all gardaí,” she said.