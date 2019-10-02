Unruly passengers threaten flight safety every three hours

The safety of a European flight is compromised by unruly or disruptive passengers every three hours and an escalation of such incidents in recent years has promoted the Irish aviation sector to work together to curb bad behaviour in the air.

At least once a month an in-flight situation escalates to such an extent that a plane has to make an emergency landing and the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) is spearheading a campaign aimed at tackling the problem.

Ryanair, Aer Lingus, all the main airports, the Commission for Aviation Regulation and other airlines have signed a joint declaration pledging to work to prevent and minimise such incidents.

Among other measures, they have agreed to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour where safety is a risk and they have made a commitment to the responsible sale and consumption of alcohol.

The declaration also promotes the ongoing education of and communication with passengers to continue to raise awareness of the risks associated with aggressive behaviour.

The move comes as figures show there has been a dramatic increase in the number of disruptive passenger incidents on flights across Europe.

According to data published by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), every three hours the safety of a flight within the EU is threatened by passengers demonstrating unruly or disruptive behaviour.

Growing concern

Almost three quarters of aviation safety incidents across the EU involve some form of physical aggression and safety is compromised by unruly passengers on 1,000 flights in Europe per year due to assaults and alcohol related offenses.

The Irish Aviation Authority’s spokesman Paul Brandon said there was growing concern at the increasing frequency and severity of these incidents.

“Between 2017 and 2018, the number of reported incidents of disruptive passengers on board flights across Europe increased by a third. This is worrying as it shows an increasing trend and can have a direct impact on both the safety of crew and passengers,” he said.

“That’s why the IAA is collaborating with other organisations in the Irish aviation sector to put measures in place to reduce these incidents. Even though the number of unruly passengers is small considering the total number of people flying, the impact of their actions can have a disproportionate effect both on the smooth operation of the flight and more importantly on its safety.”

In August this year, the Irish Aviation Authority joined the international “Not on My Flight” safety initiative, reminding passengers of their responsibilities to fellow travellers and flight crew and to encourage passengers to be mindful of the negative impacts of unruly behaviour.

“Not on My Flight” is an initiative spearheaded by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The campaign highlights examples of unruly behaviour on flights, and the consequences for passengers and crew.

Unruly behaviour can include intoxication, aggressive or inappropriate behaviour as well as not following the commands of flight crew, who are there to protect passenger safety.