Unions and Irish Rail to enter talks over pay dispute

Talks aimed at averting further rail strikes will take place on Thursday.

The Labour Court intervened on Wednesday afternoon to invite unions and management to take part in new discussions in a bid to end the pay dispute that has seen tens of thousands of rail users disrupted by strike action.

The talks are set to take place in the Labour Court at 11.30 on Thursday.

The move comes a day after rail passengers again faced travel disruption on Tuesday as the 3,800 workers at the company staged a second 24-hour strike in a week as part of a dispute over pay.

Irish Rail staff are seeking a pay rise of 3.75 per cent, without provision of additional productivity.

Unions had criticised a letter sent by Irish Rail chief David Franks on Monday which warned employees the dispute could be prolonged and inflict damage on the company and on workers’ earnings. Mr Franks urged unions to take their pay claim to the Labour Court.

Siptu transport division organiser Greg Ennis said the “threatening words” from Mr Franks had strengthened the resolve of his members. The general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) Dermot O’Leary said he had received communications from his members on foot of Mr Franks’ letter that they were determined to see out the dispute.

However, it the unions said on Wednesday they would attend the talks tomorrow.

Mr O’Leary said: “Whilst accepting that the Labour Courts invitation is a potential step forward in attempting to resolve this debilitating and unnecessary dispute, it should be borne in mind that the intransigence displayed by Irish Rail Management, led it should be said by the CEO, together with tacit support from the Department of Transport, will make an overall resolution to this dispute more difficult than it might otherwise have been, had the Company (over recent weeks), acted in an appropriate manner, with both its own Staff and the State’s third party industrial relations institutions.”

He added: “The extraordinary statement by the Taoiseach in the Dáil yesterday, where he singled out the State-owned Córas Iompair Éireann Group of Companies by suggesting it is ‘always necessary’ to have a few days of strikes, (when other transport links do not result in that), neglecting to mention that our colleagues in the privately operated US were involved in 12 days of strikes in their pay dispute, clearly demonstrated a Blueshirt bias at the heart of Government against the State-owned Public Transport providers. The awarding of State contracts, (by the NTA), which contain little or no provision for pay rises is a matter that will require to be urgently addressed, the alternative is that the spectre of public transport disputes, creating economic hardship in their wake, will hang over the Country in the months and years ahead.”

Siptu transport division organiser Greg Ennis, said: “Siptu representatives have been invited by the Labour Court to attend a full hearing tomorrow morning with regard to the ongoing Irish Rail dispute. We have confirmed that Siptu representatives will attend the hearing with a view to achieving an acceptable resolution of the pay dispute.”