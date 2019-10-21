Unionists return to Stormont to protest abortion law changes

Anti-abortion and pro-choice campaigners gathered in front of the North’s Parliament Buildings at Stormont on Monday morning as unionist MLAs returned to the Assembly to demonstrate their opposition to changes in abortion law.

The session is underway in the chamber, with the outgoing speaker, Robin Newton, stating that the Assembly must first elect a Speaker with cross-community support before any business can take place.

Abortion is illegal in the North in most circumstances, but will be decriminalised at midnight as a result of legislation passed in the UK parliament. Same sex marriage will also be legalised.

Abortion-rights demonstrators outside Stormont today. Northern Ireland’s laws banning abortion and gay marriage will be liberalised tonight unless its devolved government is reconstituted. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

The campaigner Sarah Ewart, who began a six-year challenge to the North’s abortion laws after she travelled to England for the termination of a foetus with a fatal abnormality in 2013, said it was a “massive relief”.

She said that not a day passed that she did not think of her little girl, Ella, and while “it doesn’t fix what happened to me, it will make it better for others.”

Around 50 anti-abortion protestors bearing placards reading “not in our name” gathered and prayed around the statue of Edward Carson in front of Parliament Buildings.

Mark Lambe from Co Antrim said he felt the legislation had been forced on the people of Northern Ireland without any consultation, and that while it was “a sad day for Northern Ireland”, it was “only the beginning of the battle.

“It will be very clear to people today where MLAs stand and I hope they bear that in mind when they come to vote in the next elections,” he said.

More ‘compassionate’ system

Grainne Teggart from Amnesty International was one of a number of pro-choice campaigners who stood in front of Parliament Buildings holding letters reading “Decriminalised”.

She said the law change would pave the way for a more “compassionate” system.

“From midnight tonight history will be made, these oppressive laws that have policed our bodies and our healthcare will be brought to an end,” she said.

“Finally our rights and our healthcare are being brought into the 21st century.”

Abortion-rights demonstrators march through the streets of Belfast ahead of a meeting of the Assembly. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

There has been no devolved government in Northern Ireland since the power-sharing Assembly collapsed amid a row over a botched renewable heating scheme.

The Assembly was recalled following a petition lodged by 30 unionist MLAs from the DUP, UUP, and the single Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) MLA. Sinn Fein and the Alliance party said earlier that they would not attend, and branded the recall a “stunt”. A number of SDLP MLAs attended, but have said they will not vote.

The sitting will be largely symbolic, as without cross-community support a speaker cannot be elected, and the Assembly cannot perform its legislative functions.