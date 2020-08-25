Union fears special needs assistants face high risk of contracting Covid-19

Special needs assistants (SNAs) with underlying health conditions face an unnecessarily high risk of contracting Covid-19 in schools, according to a trade union.

Fórsa has sought a meeting with Minister for Education Norma Foley to outline its concerns about vulnerable SNAs and school secretaries potentially being exposed to the disease.

The union claims standard occupational health advice issued by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform on Monday gives insufficient protections against Covid-19 to those working in classrooms who have health problems such as respiratory conditions, heart disease and some cancers.

Andy Pike, Fórsa’s head of education, said these workers have been told they must work in classrooms without any social distancing, despite clear evidence that they would be at a high risk if they contract Covid-19.

“Staff are concerned that the occupational health advice doesn’t take account of individual health status and seems to allow people at high risk to work in situations without social distancing even if they have multiple underlying health conditions,” he said.

“We are seeking an alternative approach that is responsive to advice from GPs, rather than a blanket uniform approach which is insensitive to real health risks and fears.”

The union has asked the Minister to reconsider the policy to “afford a genuine clinical assessment to staff” that takes account of their health status in accordance with HSE advice.

The department’s health advice states that high risk employees who are required to attend the work premises, in accordance with HSE guidelines, should take “extra care to practice social distancing where possible and wash their hands regularly and properly”.

“Appropriate measures may need to be considered for employees in the high risk group in the work premises where maintaining social distancing is difficult,” it says.

However, Mr Pike said SNAs cannot practise social distancing and do their job because they work so closely with their students.

“As things stand, this means they will be exposed to the highest level of risk. Classroom staff with underlying health conditions need more protection than those working in other settings,” he said.