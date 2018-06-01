Unexplained Visa problems block payments across Europe

People attempting to make payments using Visa cards across Europe are being told that their transactions cannot be completed as a result of an as yet unexplained service disruption.

The company has confirmed that it is “currently experiencing a service disruption” which is preventing “some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed”.

A statement suggested that it did not know the cause of the problem.

“We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation,” it said in a statement.

More to follow...