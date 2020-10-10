Unenviable choices between living and livelihood due to lack health investment, doctors claim

Industry Correspondent

The Government would not have to face unenviable choices on such a scale between living and livelihoods if the country had sufficiently invested in the health services, hospital consultants have argued.

The annual conference of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) will hear on Saturday that time and time again, the resolution of problems that were identified in the health system was long-fingered.

IHCA president Prof Alan Irvine will say that “as a result, our health service has been backed into a corner and the consequences are hitting people hard”.

The conference will urge the Government to introduce greater transparency into how promised additional acute hospital and intensive care beds are actually delivered on the ground.

It will also hear calls for the “centre” to “let go” and devolve decision making and budgetary responsibility.

It will hear renewed demands on the Government to end the lower pay rates in place for medical specialists appointed after autumn 2012.

Prof Irvine will say that Covid-19 “had sharply brought home the co-dependency that exists between a sustainable economy and properly resourced health system”. He will say that is a “ co-dependency which perhaps we didn’t truly appreciate up to now”.

He will also suggest there should be greater transparency in the delivery of acute and intensive care hospital beds.

“If we can publish what beds we don’t have, how about publishing what beds we do have and the plans to bridge the shortfall? A systematic approach to regularly publishing success metrics per hospital, starting with a live dashboard on bed numbers delivered and operating, would bring both transparency and greater understanding to this key issue. We recognise delivering bed capacity can be complex. We know it is not a simple case of calling Mattress Mick. But capacity at greater speed has been done before and a solution anchored in transparency would bring a new dynamic to this age-old challenge.”

Prof Irvine will say locally empowered, bottom-up decision making had been proven time and again to work-in healthcare and elsewhere.

“ It is time for the centre to let go. Devolve decision making and budgetary responsibility. Assign targets and oversight. Enhance transparency in tandem. Do so, and the patient and professional gains will be immense.”