Under Covid-19: How Ireland’s camping and caravan sector will change

Under the Government’s accelerated roadmap to reopening Ireland, caravan parks are now due to reopen at the end of the month on June 29th. Those who vacation in caravan and camping parks will notice changes in terms of washing facilities, laundry facilities and even on-site shopping.

* Hand sanitiser will be placed at all entry points to the site.

* On-site shops will be asked to make more use of online or phone orders to eliminate physical interactions between employees and guests.

* A shopper service may be introduced where the customer provides a list and an employee gathers the items so that the customer doesn’t need to enter the shop.

* In the camper’s kitchen, guest numbers will be limited. An employee will also be assigned manage the access to any campers’ kitchen.

* In shower and toilet blocks one-way entry and exit should be provided. The use of alternate sinks will be encouraged, and alternate shower cubicles may be closed.

* Specific shower “schedules” may also be brought in for smaller shower blocks.

* The frequency of cleaning and disinfection must be increased in toilet and shower blocks to at least twice daily.

* In shared laundry rooms, shared detergents will be removed.

* In smaller laundry rooms there may also be “schedules” for guests to use the facilities.

* On the site, restrictions may be put in place to limit access to registered guests only