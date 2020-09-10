Una Mullally: Dublin offices will become the new ghost estates

Not so long ago, Fianna Fáil presided over a housing crash. In the coming months and years, Fine Gael will find their contemporary legacy as the party that presided over an office and commercial property crash. Offices will become the new ghost estates, hotels will go on sale at knockdown prices, owners of luxury student accommodation will scramble to find new uses for their buildings, and the closure of chain stores already deemed “the retail apocalypse”, now has a pandemic as an overwhelming catalyst. It’s almost not even worth mentioning the obvious silliness of co-living developments, as they are not the kind of housing people want, need, or will gravitate towards.

The news that Google, one of the biggest players in commercial real estate in Ireland, was walking away from plans to rent another office space in Dublin’s docklands for 2,000 employees will send shockwaves across a city where large office developments are still under construction at a time when the vast majority of the tech sector here, along with multiple other formerly office-based sectors, are working from home, or otherwise remotely. The penny is dropping that a city full of glass buildings may not be actually be an attractive place to hang out in once they vacant. It also raises questions about who the city was really serving, and why certain development that does not add to the city’s social and cultural wealth was prioritised.