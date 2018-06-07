UK supreme court to issue ruling on NI abortion ban

The UK’s highest court is to rule on Thursday morning on whether Northern Ireland’s abortion law is incompatible with human rights legislation.

Seven supreme court justices in London will announce their decision on the controversial issue following a hearing last year.

The UK’s 1967 Abortion Act does not extend to Northern Ireland.

Campaigners say the current legislation criminalises vulnerable young women and girls and subjects them to inhuman and degrading treatment.

Democratic Unionist Party leaders have remained steadfast in their opposition to introducing abortion in the North.

It is currently only permitted when the mother’s life is at risk or where there is a risk to her mental or physical health.

The court will decide whether Northern Ireland breaches human rights legislation by banning abortion in cases of rape, incest or fatal foetal abnormality.

The legal challenge was brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission. – PA