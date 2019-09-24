UK supreme court ruling reinforces Ireland’s wait and see approach

The decision of the UK Supreme Court, quashing British prime minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament, is likely to reinforce the Irish Government’s belief that it should wait and see what happens at Westminster before considering any proposals from Johnson about replacements for the backstop.

Irish Ministers and officials have been saying for weeks that they must see how the Brexit battles at Westminster play out before the next steps for Ireland become clear.

This was one of the reasons why they remained so guarded about Downing St’s proposals in recent weeks - not alone were they insufficient in themselves, but Dublin and its EU allies can see the huge uncertainty in Westminster about whether Johnson can pursue a no-deal or whether he could even get a new deal through parliament.

Having been once bitten by Theresa May, the EU has been twice shy about agreeing any concessions with Johnson that would be shot down in parliament.

Even if the EU is willing to accept a tweaked withdrawal agreement, it is certainly not going to agree one until the situation in Westminster clears .

Johnson now faces a humiliating return to the House of Commons, where his lack of a majority through which to enforce his will is now acute.

Today’s judgment has further weakened his political authority, and capacity. It is far from clear that any negotiating position adopted by the British government with the EU about replacing the backstop provisions of the withdrawal agreement would have the support of parliament.

With demands for his resignation flying about this morning, and an angry parliament to face in the coming days, it is not even clear that it is Johnson who will be travelling to the crucial EU summit in three weeks’ time.

Irish officials declined to comment immediately, knowing that any commentary from them would be unlikely to be helpful.

But one source confirmed the obvious: the current position of waiting to see how the evermore extraordinary spectacle at Westminster will only be reinforced by this morning’s judgment - not just in Dublin, but across the EU.