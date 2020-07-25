UK removes Spain from list of safe countries for travel

The United Kingdom has removed Spain from its list of safe countries to travel to after fears were raised that the European country was experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The decision means those coming back from the popular holiday destination will have to self-isolate for two weeks upon their return to UK after all four administrations – England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland– opted to join forces over the move. The health department in Belfast confirmed the news in relation to Northern Ireland on Saturday evening.

The measures come into effect from midnight on Saturday, and all returning travellers will be made to isolate for 14 days. The move brings the rules in relation to people returning from Spain the same in Northern Ireland as in the Republic.

The UK foreign ministry also announced it was recommending against all but essential travel to mainland Spain. Spain’s Canary and Balearic Islands were not covered by the advice to avoid travel, but would still be subject to the quarantine. In an early response, the Spanish government said it was a safe country and that outbreaks of Covid-19 were localised and controlled.

A UK government spokesman said: “The Joint Biosecurity Centre together with Public Health England have updated their coronavirus assessments of Spain based on the latest data.

“As a result, Spain has been removed from the lists of countries from which passengers arriving in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are exempted from the need to self-isolate.

“Protecting public health is our absolute priority and we have taken this decision to limit any potential spread to the UK.

“We’ve always been clear that we would act immediately to remove a country where necessary.”

Travelling to Spain?

Employers are being urged by the UK department for transport to be “understanding of those returning from Spain who now will need to self-isolate”.

The move is likely to cast doubt on holiday plans for thousands of UK citizens as they weigh up the risk of travelling to Spain and the need to stay home for two weeks upon arriving back in Britain.

Spain has reported more than 900 new daily infections for the last two days as authorities warn the country that lost 28,000 lives before getting its outbreak under control could be facing the start of a second wave.

On Thursday, the Spanish health ministry reported 971 new daily infections, the biggest daily increase since Spain’s lockdown ended.

Catalonia became the latest region to crack down on nightlife, trying to halt new infection clusters.

The UK government said people should continue to check the foreign and commonwealth office’s travel advice and their insurance policies before embarking on any overseas travel.

Travellers, even those from exempt destinations, are still required to complete a passenger locator form when they arrive in the UK.