Two young men drown as car crashes into river in Co Mayo

Two young men have drowned in Louisburgh Co Mayo after their car left the road and entered a swollen river this morning.

The men, aged 27 and 26, went missing after their SUV was washed away in a flooded stream early on Christmas morning.

The two men were travelling with a third man (19) when they got into difficulty in the Carrowniskey townland, west of Louisburgh.

The third man managed to escape the vehicle and raised the alarm sometime before 3am.

The discovery of one of the bodies was made around 3.30pm in a deep pool of water after an earlier search of the submerged SUV found no traces of the missing men.

The second body was found a short time later downstream from where the vehicle was found.

The scene of the crash is about 1.5kms from the coast.

It is understood the three men were using a locally known route to return home in the early hours.

The search team on the scene in Louisburgh, Co Mayo. Photograph: Keith Heneghan

All three are from the area which is about 5km west of Louisburgh. Weather was poor at the time of the crash, with gale force winds and heavy rainfall.

Following community prayers, the bodies were removed to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar where postmortem examination will be carried out on Tuesday.

The third man who was in the car is said to be shocked and shaken by the ordeal and the loss of his friends but otherwise unharmed.

One neighbour at the search scene praised the teenager for managing to get out of the sinking vehicle and raise the alarm.

Despite poor weather conditions local residents turned out in large numbers to assist gardaí, fire service personnel and the Irish Coastguard during the search on Monday for the men.

Garda Supt Joe Doherty who attended the search scene praised the work of locals in trying to find and rescue the missing men.

Christy Hyland, a Westport based member of Mayo County Council, said: “The whole community is numbed with shock. These young lads were in the prime of their lives, a great loss to their families and parish.”