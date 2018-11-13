Two young men die in overnight crash in Co Mayo

Two men have died and one is in a serious condition in hospital after a car hit a tree in Co Mayo overnight.

The crash happened on the Killala road (R314) on the outskirts of Ballina at about 11.15pm on Monday. One man, said to be aged in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men aged in their 20s who were also in the car were taken to Mayo General Hospital with serious injuries. One of these men was later pronounced dead.

The third man remains in a serious condition at the hospital.

The stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Ballina Garda station on 096 20560, or the Garda confidential telephone line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.