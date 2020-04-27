Two women who died in Co Offaly may have bought drugs online

Gardaí investigating the death of two women in the midlands suspect they took a mixture of drugs, some of which was believed to have been purchased online.

One woman (44) died at a hostel facility in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Sunday and three others took ill quickly afterwards. A second woman in her late teens died on Monday and two others have been hospitalised – one in a critical condition on Monday night.

Investigating gardaí are understood to be examining packaging found at the scene which may have contained the drugs. Gardaí say there has been a significant increase in the purchase of drugs from the internet in recent weeks as coronavirus shuts down more traditional ways of obtaining illicit substances.

Difficulties in obtaining drugs have also led users to search for substitutes which they may not be used to, according to drug workers.

All four were known to each other and had been staying at the Clonamore House hostel in the town, which had been turned into emergency accommodation in recent years.

A local source said one of the deceased women and the man in intensive care were from Co Laois and the other deceased was from Co Roscommon.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed that officers were called to the premises on Sunday where a 44-year-old woman was in an unresponsive condition. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Tullamore Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Not Covid-related

On Monday morning, emergency services were called to the hostel to treat a woman aged in her late teens. She was also pronounced dead at the scene and removed to hospital.

While the second woman was receiving attention at the hostel, a 23-year-old man became unresponsive and was rushed to hospital. His condition is understood to be critical.

Another man, aged 32, who had become concerned by the events, attended hospital and his condition is described as non-life threatening, most likely due to having received timely medical attention.

A local source said that when news of the deaths arose many in the community immediately assumed it was an outbreak of Covid-19 cases, but authorities moved to play this down ahead of postmortem results.

“Gardaí are liaising with the HSE and CADS (Community Alcohol and Drug Service), a local community alcohol and drugs support group [in Athlone], in relation to the case,” the Garda said in a statement.

“The deaths are not thought to be Covid-related and gardaí are awaiting postmortem and toxicology results to determine the course of their enquiries. The local coroner has been notified.”

A spokeswoman for the HSE, which administers the support group, said as the incident is part of an ongoing Garda investigation, it could not comment on its role.

Tullamore-based Fine Gael councillor Neil Feighery described local shock at the deaths, saying: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the individuals affected. It is a tragic loss of life.”