Two women killed in road traffic incident in Co Galway

Two women have died following a road incident in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Gardaí said two female pedestrians, both in their 50s, were fatally injured after they were struck by a car which had collided with a second car.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Thursday evening at Station Road in Ballinasloe.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies have been removed to Portiuncula Hospital.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Dermot Connolly said the community in Ballinasloe were “shocked and devastated” about the incident.

“I would like to extend my condolences to the families and friends of the two people who were killed tonight. Everyone is understandably shocked and saddened by such a desperate tragedy,” he said.

AA Roadwatch said Station Road remained closed as gardaí and emergency services were at the scene.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Ballinasloe Garda station on 090 9631890 or any garda station.