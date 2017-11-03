Two women held over fatal stabbing of Reece Cullen

Two women have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of teenager Reece Cullen.

Gardaí in Tallaght arrested two women in their thirties just after 7am on Friday.

The 16-year-old sustained fatal stab wounds in an attack which occurred at Kilclare Crescent in Jobstown on January 5th. He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The women are currently being detained at Tallaght Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/98.

Mr Cullen’s mother had only died months before her son, in September 2016 and the teenager is said to have gone through a difficult period following her death.

He was enrolled in an alternative education programme for children who had left the mainstream school system and was also a member of Jobstown Boxing Club.

It is understood that threats had been made to Mr Cullen’s life in the months leading up to the attack.

Speaking at his funeral at the Church of St Martin de Porres in Old Bawn, Tallaght last January, Fr Micheal Hurley said Mr Cullen was “a young man full of promise and hopes - a young man who was making great efforts to realise his own potential”.

Mr Cullen is survived by his father Ken O’Flanagan and his brothers Nathan and Dylan.