Two women arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after north Belfast stabbings

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four women were stabbed and a man was injured in north Belfast early on Wednesdady morning.

Police responded to a call just after 2am on Wednesday that a woman had been stabbed and a man had been attacked in the vicinity of York Street.

When officers arrived, they found the ambulance service dealing with stab injuries sustained by four women and with a man in his 20s who sustained a minor injury to his hand.

Two women, aged in their 20s, were treated at the scene, while two other women, one aged in her teens and the other in her 20s, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Two women, aged 26 and 27, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted murder and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

A man, aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. They all remain in custody.

PSNI Det Sgt O’Flaherty said police were treating the incident as attempted murder and were “working to establish exactly what happened”.

He appealed to anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.