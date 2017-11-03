Two women arrested in connection with Reece Cullen stabbing

Two women have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of teenager Reece Cullen.

Gardaí in Tallaght arrested two women in their thirties just after 7am on Friday.

The 16-year-old sustained fatal stab wounds in an attack which occurred at Kilclare Crescent in Jobstown on January 5th. He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The women are currently being detained at Tallaght Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/98.