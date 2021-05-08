Two women and girl (7) taken to hospital after Monaghan crash

Two women and a seven-year-old girl have been taken to hospital after a car crash in Co Monaghan on Friday afternoon.

The driver of one car, a woman in her 50s, was air lifted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin after the incident on the N2 near Carrickmacross.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 30s, and her seven-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Co Louth.

Gardaí have examined the scene and the road has since reopened for traffic. They have appealed for anyone who have my witnessed the crash, which happened just before 3pm, to come forward - especially those who may have camera footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.