Two women (30s) arrested following serioius assault in Co Wexford

Two women in their 30s have been arrested following a serious assault in Co Wexford on Sunday morning.

A man in his 40s was discovered at a residence in Clonard at about 1.10am with apparent stab wounds and was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two women were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Wexford Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. The scene is currently preserved in order for a technical examination to be carried out. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Wexford Garda station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.