Two viable explosive devices removed from Drogheda house

Two viable explosive devices were removed from a house in Drogheda on Thursday night.

The incident occurred in the Moneymore estate at about 7pm when gardaí were alerted.

The house and the ones around it were immediately evacuated and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) squad was summoned.

Following an assessment, two viable improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and the components of a third were found.

The devices were made safe at the scene and removed for further examination in a secure military location; the scene was declared safe at 11.40pm.

Residents were allowed back into their homes.