Two trucks crash near Port Tunnel entrance causing major delays

There are serious delays to traffic in Dublin due to a crash between two trucks near the southbound entrance to the Port Tunnel.

Dublin City Council’s traffic management centre reported that the crash, which occurred at about 8am, was blocking three lanes and that it was resulting in long delays on the M1 from Junction 4 at Donabate and on the M50.

AA Roadwatch said traffic heading towards the southbound bore of the Port Tunnel and the Swords Rd from the M50 was “fully blocked”.

“ Motorists are being diverted onto Coolock Lane. Traffic wishing to access the Port Tunnel from the Clarehall Rd (R139) is being diverted onto the M50 southbound,” it added.

Motorists are advised avoid the M1 inbound after the M1/M50 roundabout.

The crash was described as “serious” and the emergency services expect the road to remain closed for some time.

Drivers should divert to R139 and Malahide Road or the M50 and Ballymun Road.

Dublin Bus warned customers to expect delays and diversions to services due to the road closure at Coolock Lane, near the entrance to the tunnel.

There is also no access to the Swords Road from the M1.