Two teenage boys arrested over murder of Ana Kriegel

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of Anastasia Kriegel last week.

The two were arrested on Thursday as part of the investigation into the death of Ms Kriegel (14) whose body was found last week in a disused farmhouse off the Clonee Road in Lucan. They remain in custody on Friday morning.

The two are being held at two separate Dublin Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Ana disappeared on Monday last week having gone to St Catherine’s Park in the Lucan area. She spent about 30 minutes in the company of some teenagers in the park.

She was reported missing at 8pm on Monday, May 14th and a frantic search began for her.

Her body was discovered in a derelict farmhouse closer to Lucan than her home in Leixlip on Thursday. She had been beaten to death.

Gardaí have interviewed first year students at Confey Community School in Leixlip, Co Kildare who were her classmates.

Detectives believe information that some of the children can supply may prove crucial.

The gardaí addressed the first-years and told them not to be alarmed if officers needed to speak to them about the case.

After Ana’s murder last week the first-years in the 750-pupil co-ed school filled out a questionnaire, supplied by the Garda, about when they had seen Ana last. These responses were being reviewed.

Ana was born in Russia and adopted by her Irish mother and French father aged 2. She was a popular student in her school and loved swimming, dancing and singing.

She was in the school choir and took part in all the school productions.

After her death, Confey College implemented its critical incident management plan.

Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) have supported and advised teachers and students in the school.

In a letter to parents, principal Mike O’Byrne wrote: “You are already supporting your child when listening and encouraging them to express their feelings. All children are different and will express their feelings in different ways. Please feel free to contact the school if you wish us to provide additional help/guidance in supporting your child.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the killing of Ms Kriegel and also Jastine Valdez as “senseless and brutal”.

He has promised the support of the Department of Justice in assisting their families.

“Although nothing we can say will bring them back, I hope we can provide some assurance to the many young women and families out there who are scared and concerned,’’ he told the Dáil this week.

Books of condolence for Ana have been opened at Lucan Library and the County Hall in Tallaght and will remain open until the end of today.