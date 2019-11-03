Two students in a critical condition after kayaking incident

Two University of Limerick students remain in hospital after they got into difficulty on a river in Co Kerry at the weekend.

The two were transported to hospital on Saturday after being found in a critical condition near Caragh Lake.

Both kayakers’ boats had capsized in rough waters on the river Caragh at about 2.30pm on Saturday.

The 21-year-old male and 20-year-old female were among about 20 students from UL Kayak Club who were on a weekend trip to Co Kerry.

Members of the Waterville-based Iveragh Coast Guard unit, supported by local gardaí and fire personnel, responded when the male kayaker got into difficulty. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry, in Tralee.

It then emerged a second person was in the water, who was airlifted to Limerick after being rescued.

The rescue operation was co-ordinated by the HSE’s National Ambulance Service.