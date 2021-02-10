Two status yellow weather warnings for snow and ice over next 48 hours

Met Éireann has issued fresh status yellow weather warnings for several counties over the next 48 hours, advising that there could be up to 5cm of snow on Thursday.

The first advisory, in place until 9pm on Wednesday night, warns of scattered hail and snow showers “with some accumulations in places and icy stretches on untreated surfaces”.

The warning is in place for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Waterford. While in Northern Ireland, Antrim, Armagh and Down also have a yellow warning in place.

For Thursday, a second status yellow weather warning has been issued, extended to almost all counties in the Republic, other than Cavan.

The warning, which is in place from 8am on Thursday until 8am on Friday, warns of a band of sleet and snow spreading northeastwards and giving snow accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas, particularly higher over the mountains.

A severe weather response meeting was held on Tuesday in preparation of the freezing conditions expected over the next 48 hours.

Tuesday’s co-ordination meeting reviewed weather forecasts for the coming days, including the potential impact of snow, “to enable relevant preparations”, the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) Crisis Management Team said.

The Met Éireann forecast states that Wednesday will have sunny spells and scattered showers of sleet or snow, most frequent over the eastern half of the country with snow accumulations possible.

The highest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees in light to moderate easterly winds and there will likely be hazardous conditions on roads and paths

The cold weather will continue on Wednesday night, with “widespread” frost and icy stretches”.

Rain, sleet and snow will develop in the southwest towards morning and it will become breezy , with fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds developing, strongest in the southwest. The lowest temperatures will be between -4 to 1 degrees.

On Thursday the sleet and snow will gradually extend northeastwards across Munster, Connacht and south Leinster through the day, with snow accumulations leading to hazardous conditions.

It will be windy and very cold with highest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees, with an added wind chill factor due to fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds. Winds will be strongest in the west and southwest.

However, the national forecaster said this snowy weather will transition to rain in the west and south on Thursday night.

There will be some lingering falls of sleet or snow in Leinster on Friday morning, while rain continues in southern coastal counties.

During the afternoon, a band of rain will move in across the western half of the country, possibly turning to sleet or snow in the northwest.

AA Roadwatch warned motorists in many parts of the State were dealing with snowy and icy conditions on roads, especially across Cavan, and in parts of Westmeath, Meath, Kildare, Wicklow, Longford and Leitrim.