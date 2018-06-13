Two seriously injured on Limerick to Tipperary road

The N24 Limerick to Tipperary Road has been closed by gardaí due to a “head-on collision” in which two people have been seriously injured.

It is understood two people were travelling in a UK registered car which collided with a domestic oil delivery truck.

The driver of the truck is not believed to have been injured and is being treated for shock.

The collision occurred just outside Dromkeen village around 10.30am.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision between a truck and a car that occurred at approximately 11am on June 13th, 2018.

“The N24 is closed in both directions just North of Kilteely-Dromkeen village.”

“Emergency services are at the scene and local diversions are in place.”

Two units from Cappamore Fire Station in Co Tipperary are at the scene as well as local gardaí and paramedics.

A local doctor has also been called to the scene.

Emergency services received a 999 call about a serious road crash at 10.36am at a location known as The Crossroads on the Limerick side of the N24.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can contact Bruff Garda station on 061-382940.