Two recent train strikes costs Irish Rail €1.2m

The recent two 24-hour train strikes cost Irish Rail €1.2 million, the company has told the Labour Court in a confidential submission.

The Labour Court is scheduled to issue a recommendation on a pay claim by staff at the rail operator on Friday afternoon.

Unions will then consider whether further stoppages should be deferred to allow for a ballot on the new proposals.

Staff at the rail company are scheduled to stage another 24-hour work stoppage next Tuesday with more strikes to follow in late November and early December .

Irish Rail told the Labour Court in a submission on Thursday that the stoppages were costing the company € 900,000 for each day although this was being offset by savings of € 300,000.

The company said its financial position did not allow for the provision of no-strings attached pay rises that were not facilitated by efficiency measures to generate savings on payroll and no-payroll costs.

“The embedding of any further cost in the organisation without efficiency/productivity measures to offset these costs would not be possible and would ultimately impact on the job security of all our 3,800 employees.”

It said it had offered a one-year 1.75 per cent offer.

However, Irish Rail said the current rail review under consideration by Government as well as future contract negotiations with the National Transport Authority and the Department of Transport due to take place next year represented an opportunity to seek new funding levels.

It said it was committed to make all reasonable efforts to secure funds from the department and the National Transport Authority in order to assist in funding pay increases.

“Potential pay increases for 2019 and 2020 need to be considered in light of these re-negotiations.”

Irish Rail also said that if passenger revenue exceeded the anticipated amounts, a proportion could be used to assist in funding pay increases.

The company said its board in October had set a challenging target for revenue for 2018 of € 205.6 million.

However it said its budget for next year was only approved by the board on the basis that additional State funding of € 103 million per year as suggested under the current rail review would be provided by the Department of Transport and the National Transport Authority.

However the company said that “this has not been confirmed”.

Trade unions representing staff at Irish Rail are meeting to consider whether to defer planned further strikes on foot of an anticipated Labour Court recommendation on their pay claim.

Staff at the State-owned rail operator are scheduled to stage a further 24-hour stoppage on Tuesday as part of their campaign for a pay increase.

Two other 24-hour strikes are also pencilled in for later this month and in early December.

Unions have warned that unless the pay dispute is resolved, additional strikes in the run-up to Christmas are likely.

Unions told the Labour Court in a submission on Thursday that their members in Irish Rail had not had a pay rise for 10 years and that they were seeking a pay increase of 3.75 percent per year for three years, retrospective to October 2016.

Unions have argued that they want increases without the provision of additional productivity.

The company said on Monday it had offered staff a 1.75 per cent increase for one year, to be facilitated by measures including performance management, absenteeism management, revisions to redeployment policy and payroll.

The company says the unions’ pay claim would cost € 43 million over three years and given its precarious financial position would push it towards insolvency.

The company maintained that it had accumulated deficits of € 160 million.

In its submission to the Labour Court, the group of unions representing staff at Irish Rail argued that accounts for 2016 were “not a description of a company falling apart, performing poorly or teetering on the brink of insolvency”.

They maintained that official board documentation indicated that the financial figures for 2017 would “ reflect a continuation of this upward positive trend”.

Unions said passenger revenue in 2016 was the highest recorded in the history of the company at €193.7 million. It said rail freight revenue, including Navigator Freight Forwarding, increased from €8.8 million to €9 million last year.

The unions’ submission maintained that passenger numbers grew by eight percent to 42.8 million, which included an 11 per cent growth in DART business. It also said that Rosslare Europort saw increases in all major business sectors, including passenger cars (4.5 per cent), Ro-Ro Freight units (4.3 per cent) and trade vehicle imports (8.3 per cent).

Unions said the fundamental question was why Irish Rail was claiming to be on the brink of insolvency.

“Record passenger numbers and revenues with 20 per cent less staff should have the Irish Rail accounts firmly in the black despite an approximate 40 per cent reduction in subvention since 2007.

“As previously highlighted in our submissions, Irish Rail continue to re-direct operational cash into track and engine maintenance.

“Staff, by virtue of a ten year pay freeze (which according to a Ministerial briefing document, again included in our original submissions, equates to a 13 percent pay cut) are effectively subsidising public rail transport.”

Unions said the situation under which the National Transport Authority (NTA), issued direct award contracts which made little or no provision for pay increases, represented “ yet another complicating factor in this dispute”.