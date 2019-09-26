Two people killed in Co Clare road crash

Two people have died in a road crash in Co Clare.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene at Quinpool, Parteen, Co Clare, between Parteen village and the Longpavement Road near the Clare-Limerick border.

Gardaí have not yet confirmed the age or sex of the deceased.

Two men, aged in their 20s, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

Gardaí believe the four people were travelling in one vehicle and that no other vehicle was involved in the incident that occurred at about midnight.

Limerick City and County Fire Service were alerted at 12.18am and returned to base at 2.25am. Four units attached to the Limerick city brigade were deployed as were HSE paramedics and gardaí.

Forensic investigators are examining the scene this morning. The road remains closed, and diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area between 12am and 1am, who may have Dashcam footage,” a Garda spokesman said.

Any witnesses are urged to contact gardaí at an incident room set up at Mayorstone Park Garda station (061456980) or the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666-111).

An earlier version of this story reported the crash happened in Co Limerick.