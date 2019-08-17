Two people die in separate Tipperary car crashes

Two people have died in separate car crashes in Co Tipperary.

A man in his early 50s who was injured when hit by a pole which a driver crashed into as he walked along the street in Clonmel on Friday afternoon has died.

The car, which was driven by a woman in her early 70s, struck the pole on Gladstone Street at around 3pm, which then hit the pedestrian.

The man was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital where he died early on Saturday.

Separately, a woman in her 60s died in Thurles on Saturday morning after her car collided with a truck at about 2.30am.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, was not injured in the collision, which happened at Dovea, Bouladuff on the N62, Thurles to Templemore road.

Gardaí have appealed to witnesses to contact them at Clonmel Garda station on 052 - 6177640 or Thurles Garda station on 0504 - 25100.