Two people die in separate incidents on Irish roads

Two people have died on Irish roads over the past two days.

A woman in her 60s has died in Co Roscommon after a three-car crash in Co Roscommon on Monday night.

The incident occurred at Ballinaboy Cross on the N63 Lanesboro to Roscommon road just before 9.45pm.

The 68-year-old woman, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to the mortuary at Roscommon Hospital.

The two drivers of the other cars were injured and taken to Ballinasloe and Tullamore hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

There was no one else in the three cars.

The road has reopened after forensic investigations and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Roscommon Garda station on 090 6638300.

Separately, a man in his 40s died on Tuesday morning after the car he was driving collided with another car in Co Laois.

The incident happened just before 9am on the N80 on Simmons Mill Cross Road.

The occupants of the other car, a woman and her child, received minor injuries and were taken to Portlaoise General Hospital and Crumlin Hospital.