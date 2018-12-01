Two people die in separate crashes in Donegal and Tipperary

Two people have died following road crashes in Co Donegal and Co Tipperary on Friday.

Yesterday afternoon a woman in her 70s died in Co Donegal when the car she was driving hit a ditch on the N56 between Crolly and Dunlewey at around 4pm.

The road has been closed to allow for a forensic investigation to take place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Milford Garda station on 074-9153060, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Separately, in Co Tipperary, a man in his thirties died on Friday from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a lorry in Co Tipperary on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old was struck by the vehicle at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, on the N24 at Knockanore near Clonmel.

He was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital for treatment where he died Friday.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to this crash to contact them at Clonmel Garda station on (052) 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.