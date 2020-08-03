Two people die after car enters water outside Co Cork village

Two people have died after a car left the road and entered water near Glengariff in Co Cork.

A man in his early 40s and a man in his late teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were in the car, both in their 20s. One was airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries, while the other was uninjured in the crash, gardaí said.

It is understood the car was travelling between Kenmare and Glengarriff when it came off the road about a mile outside the Co Cork village and went into a river.

Gardaí and the Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí at Bantry are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.